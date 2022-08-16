(Des Moines, IA) -- Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. He says the projects will benefit private corporations and the government’s eminent domain process is supposed to be used for projects that have a public purpose. Melton instead supports expanding wind and solar power. He made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. In a column published in several newspapers last year, Incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra said carbon pipelines have the potential to boost the ethanol industry AND ensure Iowa farmers continue to have a strong market for their corn.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17-thousand Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the program’s 170-million dollar impact was not just for residents, but also landlords who would have lost income from emptied units or the eviction process. The Iowa Finance Authority says the program will stop accepting new applicants at the end of August, following the nation trend of dialing back COVID-era assistance programs.
(UNDATED) -- Classes start next week (Monday Aug 22) at Iowa’s three public universities, and students who are on their own for the first time may be tempted by those plentiful credit card offers, but they’re warned to beware. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says those pre-approved credit card deals often come with a lot of strings attached, including high annual percentage rates. She says many businesses will offer credit cards to college kids who aren’t truly ready to handle having that sort of easy access to money. Sutherlin says if you do need a credit card, you should shop around at trusted banks that you or your parents have used in the past, and make sure to shred or rip up credit card junk mail.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, says ending the nation’s war on drugs is his most important priority. He suggests Iowa’s mental health crisis could be dramatically lessened if drugs like L-S-D and magic mushrooms were legalized. Magic mushrooms, also known by the name Psilocybin (sill-oh-SY-bin), have been illegal in the United States since 1970, and L-S-D was outlawed in 1968. Stewart says it’s immoral and unethical to ban these hallucinogenic drugs, and promised he’ll make them legal in Iowa and doesn’t care what the feds say. He made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.