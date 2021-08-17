(Johnston, IA) -- People living in Johnston say a smoldering pile of construction materials, mulch, and trees has been filling the air with smoke and ash for more than 10 days. The fire was first reported August 6th. Since that time, the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department reports it has responded to 11 calls about a fire burning at the location in front of Tyler Excavating. A half-million gallons of water have been used already. Fire Chief Jim Clark says the decaying organic matter is heating up on its own after firefighters have put it out. City officials have told Tyler Excavating it has to clean up the pile so it doesn’t re-ignite.
(Newton, IA) -- Authorities in Jasper County say a nine-year-old boy has died after being found in the water at Rock Creek State Park last weekend. The boy’s name hasn’t been released. Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 5:30 p-m Saturday. The victim was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital but doctors weren’t able to save his life. The boy’s death was announced Monday, but the official time of his death hasn’t been specified.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say they are searching for a man suspected of setting a room on fire while his father was inside. First-degree arson charges will be filed against Shane Lorenz. Investigators say the fire was set early Sunday morning. The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries that were suffered while he was escaping the fire by crawling out of a window. The father’s name hasn’t been released.
(Dyersville, IA) -- Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has already said the second Field of Dreams game will be played in Dyersville next summer. Now, N-B-C Sports in Chicago is reporting the teams involved will be the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. That game will be played Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Backers say the first Field of Dreams game last week was a “success.” It had nearly six million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball game in 16 years.