(Milwaukee, WI) -- The chairman of the Democratic National Committee says he would like to do away with the remaining handful of presidential caucuses – like the traditional first-in-the-nation ones held in Iowa. Tom Perez says he wants to make the change following the bitter 2016 primary fight between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Among the changes would be to encourage states to hold primaries and at least require caucus states to use a paper ballot system. National party leaders had to spend several days this year to determine the winner of the Iowa caucuses. Perez will leave his leadership position before the 2024 nominating calendar is put together.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa’s three public universities have set aside hundreds of dorm rooms so students who test positive for COVID-19 can isolate themselves. At Iowa State, 150 students have tested positive before they moved on-campus. School officials say about half went home to isolate – and the rest are staying in Linden Hall. Iowa Public Radio reports, if they don’t follow the rules, their rooming contract is canceled and they will have to move off-campus. Meals are delivered to the students isolating and in quarantine.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health says it is working to fix a data error on the state’s COVID-19 website which has distorted the numbers of new confirmed cases that are reported. The real numbers are higher than those shown on the website. The problem is, school districts are relying on state-provided information to decide whether to offer in-person instruction when classes resume. Health officials say the problem means Iowa reports on the pandemic’s trajectory aren’t as bad as the reality is.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The National Weather Service is reporting new estimates for the wind speed during last week’s destructive Iowa storms. Meteorologists now say the straight-line winds were between 110 and 130 miles-an-hour August 10th. A radio transmission tower collapsed when wind speeds north of Marion reached 130. The National Weather Service is saying that speed would be equivalent to a strong E-F-2 tornado. Damage assessments led to the revision of wind speed estimates.