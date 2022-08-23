(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Sioux City area is seeing an increase in R-S-V cases -- the virus that is usually associated with infants and the elderly. Mercy One Doctor, Steven Joyce, says the most recent cases have been among older adults and it can be more severe for those with emphysema, C-O-P-D, heart failure, and other “complicated medical conditions.” He says people who get sick with R-S-V might think they have a cold, and some worry it could be COVID. Joyce says the only thing that can be done about R-S-V is to let it run its course, which usually takes seven to ten days.
(Des Moines, IA) -- As Iowa schools prepare to open for fall classes, parents are urged to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Doctor Nathan Boonstra, a general pediatrician with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says in addition to the state-required shots, parents should also get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. He says that’s because some children do get very sick from the virus in rare cases. Boonstra also says parents should double check with their child’s pediatrician this year as many families have missed recent routine physical examinations due to the pandemic.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99-million-dollar Mega Millions prize. The ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers -- but missed the Mega Ball -- that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing. The ticket holder will still get a one-million-dollar prize when they bring it in to Lottery headquarters. It was the only ticket in the drawing to come that close to the jackpot. No one had all the numbers, so the jackpot will increase for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing. (Estimated 116 million as of Monday)