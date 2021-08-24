(Des Moines, IA) -- Three virtual public hearings will be held next month to give Iowans a chance to comment on proposed maps that will change the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency is using 2020 Census data to align the boundaries based on population changes. It plans to turn over the new set of maps by September 16th. Following that, the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Committee will hold public hearings the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Committee members say holding the forums online will give more Iowans a chance to speak. Iowa law requires at least three public hearings to be held before lawmakers can vote on the redrawn maps.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The prosecutor says poor police work is to blame for the acquittal of a man who had been accused of killing his sister more than two decades ago. Fifty-two-year-old Matt Kennedy was facing a first-degree murder charge after his arrest in Montana last October. His sister, 22-year-old Kimberly Ratliff, was found dead in a car in January 1999. Her throat had been slit. Pottawatomie County Attorney Matt Wilber says the state’s case was hurt by the lack of police work done when the victim died. Interviews were conducted or recorded soon after the crime occurred and Ratliff’s car disappeared from the Council Bluffs impound lot about 15 years ago and has never been recovered.
(Carlton County, IA) -- Authorities say six people were arrested Sunday for an incident at an Enbridge Energy construction site. Twenty-three-year-old Rachel Cochran, 32-year-old Victoria Abernathy, and 23-year-old Angel Littlecrow were taken into custody for trespassing. Three others were cited for making a non-emergency stop on Interstate 35 – 36-year-old Yvonna Castellanos, 19-year-old Eliza Nebeker, and 53-year-old Robert Rosa. Deputies from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Officer, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, and the Fond du Lac Tribal Police responded to the incident at about 9:45 a-m. No injuries were reported.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police report a three-year-old boy suffered a head injury Monday when he was hit by a vehicle in a store parking lot. The boy was conscious when officers arrived. The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Doctors say he is expected to recover. The names of the child and the driver involved haven’t been released.