(Undated) -- State records suggest cellular service disruptions caused by this month's derecho have been resolved. The data is voluntarily submitted by cell companies. Wireless companies are not required to report outages to the State of Iowa or the Federal Communications Committee. The Iowa Utilities Board has developed a spreadsheet based on voluntary information from cell phone companies. It indicates there are more than two-thousand cell towers in the 24 counties impacted by the derecho. None of the companies reported any towers that were blown over. An Iowa Utilities Board spokesman says cell phone service outages over the past two weeks were related to power outages at the towers or other problems
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids leaders lifted the overnight curfew Monday as the power came back on throughout most of the city. The curfew was put in place shortly after the derecho hit as a safety measure. The city does have a burn ban in place as they worry that piles of tree debris could easily burn as they dry out in the hot weather. Public Works Department spokesperson, Jen Winter, says crews have removed 48-thousand tons of debris -- or around 20 percent of the piles along roadways. About 650 homes and businesses in Cedar Rapids are still without power Monday. Some homes have conditions where it is unsafe to reconnect power to the electric grid due to the severity of structural damage.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the cutting of four sports last week will save the department about five million dollars each year. They are also working on a plan to cover an expected deficit of between 60 and 75 million dollars. Barta says there are no plans to cut additional sports. He says they are in the process of borrowing about 75 million dollars to cover expenses that they will have to pay back. The Hawkeye Athletic Department has to make up some of the 100 million dollars lost without football this year.
(Ames, IA) -- Officials at Iowa State University say they have taken “corrective action” over controversial instructions handed out by one of the school's professors. English 250 professor Chloe Clark told her students material that opposed Black Lives Matter, gay marriage, abortion and other social issues wouldn’t be accepted. Clark also told students they could be dismissed if they engaged in what she called “othering.” That's marginalizing others who have identities that differ from the norm. Her syllabus gained national attention and was criticized by free speech supporters, with many calling for her termination.