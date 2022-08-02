(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Much of Iowa is under a Heat Advisory today (Tuesday). Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says it’ll be uncomfortably steamy, especially across western and central Iowa. He says actual air temperatures will likely be in the upper 90’s, with humidity resulting in heat index values reaching anywhere between 105 and 107. The heat advisory runs from One to Eight P-M today and more advisories are possible throughout the week and month.
(Ames, IA) -- Students at Iowa State University will have the opportunity to study climate science in the upcoming school year. The university’s new major aims to prepare its students to bring about solutions to climate change. Owen Halverson, an I-S-U junior who plans to study climate science, says he sees the degree as a means to address increased severe weather patterns. Kristie Franz, the I-S-U chair of Geological and Atmospheric Sciences, says it can prepare them for careers in everything from sustainable design planning to advising private industries, like insurance. The degree will allow students to choose from six areas of focus -- ranging from climate policy to agriculture.
(Webster City, IA) -- From ice cream socials to block parties and hot dog cookouts, at least 40 communities across Iowa will be taking part in National Night Out events this (Tuesday) evening. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons says it’s an opportunity for first responders -- be they police officers, deputies, paramedics, or firefighters -- to forge new relationships. Events feature demonstrations, displays of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, and plenty of food. The sheriff says it’s about neighbors meeting neighbors, and everyone meeting their first responders. To find the National Night Out event in your town, go to N-A-T-W-dot-org.