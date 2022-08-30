(Sigourney, IA) -- A Hedrick man faces 20 felony sex abuse charges in Jefferson and Keokuk County. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 31-year-old Matthew Robert Reynolds was arrested at the conclusion of an investigation which began in the fall of 2018. Reynolds is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County and 14 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of second-degree sexual abuse in Keokuk County. Investigators say the abuse involved his girlfriend, her sister and a babysitter in Fairfield, Hedrick, and Sigourney. Reynolds is being held in the Keokuk County Jail.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who want to vote by mail in the general election this fall can submit their applications for an absentee ballot starting today (Tuesday). The applications are available at voter-ready-dot-iowa-dot-gov or at your county auditor’s office. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says unlike in 2020, officials won’t be sending the application forms to voters in the mail. County auditors can begin mailing ballots to those who request them on October 19th, which is still several weeks away, but Fitzgerald is encouraging voters to submit their requests early. He says Iowans who want to vote this year should double-check their voter registration and make a plan to vote.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report from the state auditor’s office indicates Iowa State University officials have struggled with computer software purchased in 2017 to manage I-S-U’s financial reports. State Auditor Rob Sand says as a result, I-S-U was nine months late in submitting data from the state fiscal year that ended in mid-2020. Due to the long delay, the report from the state auditor’s office on I-S-U’s operations in the budgeting year that ended two years ago was just issued last Friday. In a written statement included in the state auditor’s report, Iowa State University management acknowledged deficiencies in processing financial transactions and a lack of appropriate training for university staff using the Workday system. I-S-U officials say they’ve developed an in-depth plan to cover staff responsibilities and meet deadlines.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard says their current numbers are strong -- but they are facing the challenges that every other organization is facing when it comes to filling their needs. Major General Ben Corell says the Army National Guard is at 100 percent strength, but the Air National Guard is at 98 percent. Corell’s goal is 105 percent for both the Army and Air guards. While there’s no crisis in the number of guard members, General Correll says it’s something they’re concerned about. He says they need around one-thousand new recruits every year to fill the openings caused by attrition.