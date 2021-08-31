(Des Moines, IA) -- Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered by the Des Moines River. Authorities got a call about an unresponsible person on the riverbank at about 6:00 p-m Monday. The victim has been identified as a 43-year-old Des Moines man, although his name hasn’t been released. Police Sergeant Paul Parizek says, “Observations at the scene indicate his death is the result of a homicide.”
(Undated) -- Comments on a radio talk show are early indicators that Donald Trump will try to return to the White House in 2024. Trump announced his intentions to return to the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses while he was discussing large crowds drawn to rallies in Alabama and Ohio. A local source says the former president is having conversations about holding a rally in Iowa. U-S Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican is holding events in the Hawkeye this week, including one Monday night and another today (Tuesday). Trump won Iowa’s electoral votes easily in 2016 and 2020. A June poll showed Iowans were evenly split on the former president with 49 percent saying they had a favorable view and 49 percent unfavorable.
(Burlington, IA) -- Authorities in Des Moines County accused a woman of assaulting her mother. Deputies were called to a home in Burlington Saturday night for a fight between members of the same household. Thirty-seven-year-old Nita Christina Smothers was taken into custody on charges of serious domestic abuse assault. She’s being held in the Des Moines County Jail. Although her mother suffered injuries, authorities haven’t described them or said if she had to seek medical treatment.
(Sioux City, IA) -- An accused killer’s attorney is asking that his trial be moved out of Woodbury County. Marvin Hildreth Junior is charged with murder for a Memorial Day shooting in Luton. His defense team is asserting that the shooting was justified. Hildreth’s attorney wants the trial moved to Polk, Johnson, Black Hawk or Linn counties. He points to extensive media coverage of the case, saying it could prejudice jurors and make a fair trial in Woodbury County impossible. Authorities say Hildreth shot 40-year-old Russell Mohr of Mapleton to death May 31st. They say he also wounded an unidentified woman.