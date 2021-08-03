(Des Moines, IA) -- A judge has denied the request for a new trial for the man convicted of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera attorneys argued during a hearing that he deserved a new trial because another man had confessed to killing Tibbetts. Judge Joel Yates ruled that the fellow inmate who claims he heard the confession is “significantly at odds” with Bahena Rivera’s own testimony and wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the trial. Yates also said he was not convinced by the defense’s efforts to connect Tibbetts’ case to an alleged sex trafficking ring. Prosecutors have dismissed the claims and maintain they believe Bahena Rivera is guilty. Bahena Rivera will now be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on August 30th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State Climatologist Just Glisan (Like listen) says some extremely warm days at the end of July weren't enough to push the month above average. He says when you combine them with the below-average days, things evened out to right around the average July temperature of 74 degrees. Glisan says areas got two to four-inch rains in the last few days of the month -- while those which needed it the most stayed dry. He says the driest parts of the state in the northeastern corner still has a deficit of six to eight below normal precipitation for the calendar year
(Washington, DC) -- A new report from the American Clean Power Association reports nearly 58 percent of electricity generated in Iowa in 2020 came from wind turbines and solar panels. That puts Iowa in the lead in the country among states for the percentage of electricity generated by renewable sources. The American Clean Power Association says more than five thousand Iowans are directly employed in the renewable energy industry. The association estimates the companies that have installed wind farms in Iowa made 60 million dollars in lease payments to Iowa farmers and other landowners in 2020.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- The body of a missing woman was found in the Des Moines River in Wapello County Sunday afternoon. Helen Elizabeth Showalter’s family had reported her missing the day before, telling authorities the last time they saw her she was walking near Garrison Rock Park. The reports about the discovery of the 60-year-old woman started coming in at about 12:30 p-m. The remains found in the water have been confirmed as hers. Police say they are investigating the case as a suspicious death. The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.