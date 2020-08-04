(Des Moines, IA) -- State medical director Caitlin Pedati has received a big pay boost in the midst of the pandemic. Department of Human Services director Kelly Garcia is now also the interim director of the Public Health Department and she says she raised Doctor Pedati's salary by nearly 45 percent for a variety of reasons. Garcia says that includes new responsibilities for Doctor Pedati in the Department of Human Services. Garcia says the raise was due in part to a desire to retain Pedati as well as the job she's been asked to do in her dual roles. Pedati has been the state epidemiologist as well as the state medical director since late 2018. Pedati's new salary of 265-thousand-44 dollars is about 24-thousand dollars higher than that of her predecessor.
(Ames, IA) -- Students at the three state schools are starting to move back into the dorms this week for the beginning of the fall semester. For Iowa State University students, the move includes a COVID-19 test. Health coordinator Kristen Obbink says that has changed this year. University of Northern Iowa students have also started moving in and University of Iowa students will start at the end of the week. Those schools won't be testing students. I-S-U Student Health Center director Erin Baldwin says they felt it was necessary to do the testing to know where they stand. Baldwin says they do not have a threshold number for positive tests -- or a point where they will shut down classes.
(Urbandale, IA) -- The Urbandale School Board has voted to defy the state and continue with virtual learning at one of its elementary schools. Rolling Green Elementary has a year-round schedule and got a waiver to began classes on-line. The Iowa Department of Education denied the request for Rolling Green to continue on-line learning and says they must go to in-person classes at the end of this week. Urbandale Director of Teaching and Learning, Crista Carlile, told the school board that the governor’s proclamation set the legal guidelines for schools to follow -- but she suggested that "morally we’re all feeling that it’s really not right to think that students could be in school on Friday, in a building, with what we know about community spread." The governor is resuming COVID-19 updates today (Tuesday) and will likely be asked about the issue.
(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport police say a 26-year-old father was shot to death at his son’s funeral last weekend. A suspect has been arrested. Officers were called to Weert’s Funeral Home Saturday at about 11:30 a-m. Jeremy Shorter of Davenport was taken to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. Shorter had been attending the funeral for his eight-year-old son who had died from cancer. Police tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver managed to get away by traveling at high speeds in residential areas. Twenty-four-year-old Nuemonei Laster was taken into custody about two hours later. He has been charged with first-degree murder.