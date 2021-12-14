(Des Moines, IA) -- The governor's budget director says there's likely to be more than two billion dollars in the state's Taxpayer Relief Fund by this summer. There are more than one billion dollars in the fund now. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the overcollection of taxes is unethical and she will explore making significant tax cuts in 2022. Democrats warn state tax revenue has been boosted by federal pandemic relief and is likely to fall as the tax cuts Republicans previously approved take effect. And Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls”) of Coralville says complete elimination of Iowa's personal income tax would lead to a dramatic increase in the state sales tax.
(Montezuma, IA) -- A Grinnell man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the brutal killing of Michael Williams in 2020. The Poweshiek County judge called Steven Vogel a “cold-blooded murderer.” Evidence presented at the trial showed that Vogel, who is white, beat Williams, who is black in the head, and hanged him, before showing off the body and burning it. Investigators said there wasn’t evidence the killing was racially motivated, but Williams’ family members have called it a lynching -- and say the case raises questions about the state’s hate crime laws -- which they want to see reformed.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Council Bluffs police have arrested a 26-year-old man, accusing him of using a vehicle to ram a squad car. The incident happened Friday afternoon when officers responded to a report of a car alarm going off. They say Anthony Martinez rammed the police vehicle after he had been ordered out of his car. He kept going until he crashed into another vehicle, then police say he climbed out of a window and tried to run away. They found a loaded gun in his waistband. Martinez faces a total of nine charges including assault.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A contractor and the Cedar Rapids School District have agreed to pay state fines for the improper removal of asbestos. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says no precautions were taken last year and asbestos regulations weren’t followed. The work was contracted out after the August 2020 derecho damaged the roof at Kennedy High School. Illinois-based Perfection Property Restoration is accused of exposing the school’s staff members and students to dangerous materials.