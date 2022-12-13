(Des Moines) -- A district court judge has ruled that a state law that would ban most abortions is still unconstitutional and the permanent injunction barring it from taking effect remains in place. In 2018, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill to make most abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That's about the sixth week of a pregnancy. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa immediately sued and prevented the law from taking effect. In 2019, a district court judge issued a permanent injunction. A Polk County District Court judge has ruled she has no authority to lift that order and her ruling goes on to say it's the Iowa Supreme Court, not the district court, that will decide what legal standards should be used to review abortion-related cases. Governor Reynolds says she's very disappointed in the district court's ruling and appeal the decision immediately.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed its third new case of avian influenza in northwest Iowa in the last two days.
The latest case is in Ida County is in a commercial turkey flock with 90-thousand birds, and comes after new cases were reported in commercial turkey flocks in Buena Vista and Cherokee County Sunday. There have been seven total cases of the bird flu confirmed this month -- with more than 400-thousand birds that have been destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease. It's believed the disease is being spread by migratory birds. The state ag secretary recently said they are hoping for a hard freeze to keep those birds from landing here.
(Washington) -- Local Republican committees in at least six Iowa counties have voted to censure U-S Senator Joni Ernst for her vote to have the federal government recognize same-sex marriages. The move means all states must recognize same-sex marriages from other states, but Ernst says it does not force states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Ernst says Iowa has recognized same-sex marriage since 2009 and the vast majority of Iowans, even a majority of Republicans, support same-sex marriage. County party officials who've criticized Ernst say her vote violates the Iowa G-O-P's platform, which calls for the REPEAL of laws that recognize same-sex marriage. Ernst says the bill includes new and explicit protections for religious institutions that do not wish to recognize or support same-sex marriages -- and she stands by her vote.
(Davenport) -- An eastern Iowa recycling operation is investing five-million dollars in three more trash-sorting robots, after earlier successes with artificial intelligence. Since 2019, the Scott Area Recycling Center in Davenport has used an optical sorter to identify materials along a conveyor belt and sort them automatically with high-powered jets of air. Facility supervisor Mike Keppy says the optical sorter has increased the quality of their recycled product as well the value they can receive from selling it in the second-hand market. The facility processes 40-thousand tons a year, with hopes the new machines will increase that tonnage while decreasing the material that's sent to the landfill. The new machines will go online next summer.