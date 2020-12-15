(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa has agreed to return 21-million dollars in federal CARES Act funding that it had spent modernizing its I-T infrastructure. Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement Monday. State Auditor Rob Sand determined in October that spending the federal funding on a new computer system didn’t meet the main requirement spelled out in the CARES Act. Spending those funds is supposed to relate to the public health emergency. The governor says the money will be returned by Friday. She says the state respects the decision but maintains that the expenditures were allowable. Reynolds says the pandemic highlighted the critical need for integrated I-T systems to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness for the state.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- An Ottumwa mother convicted of killing her daughter has asked to have the court’s ruling clarified. Kelsie Thomas was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last October. She had been accused of using a pair of pajama pants to strangle her five-year-old daughter, Cloe Chandler, to death in July 2018. Thomas’ attorney filed a motion last week arguing the circumstances of her caused were more consistent with an aggravated misdemeanor charge, rather than the felony. He pointed out that for it to be a felony Thomas would have had to cause the girl’s death in the course of committing another crime. A hearing has been set for January 4th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A report from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission shows sports betting is still setting records in the state. More than 87-million dollars was bet on sports at the state’s 19 casinos and through their online sportsbooks in November. That erases the record of nearly 82-million spent the month before. November’s record is almost 48-percent higher than the amount of money bet in the same month last year. Sports betting became legal in Iowa in August 2019. In the 16 months since then, more than 682-million dollars has been bet on sports in this state.
(Waterloo, IA) -- Officials in Waterloo are investigating the cause of an explosion at a school bus garage that started a fire and injured four people. No names have been released and the extent of the injuries suffered isn’t known. Authorities say the blast happened Monday afternoon at School Bus Sales in Waterloo. Fire officials say the walls at the business were blown out and a burning school bus was found inside the business.