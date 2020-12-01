(Des Moines, IA) -- State election officials have certified the election results giving Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks a six-vote win over Democrat Rita Hart in the Second Congressional District race. Secretary of State Paul Pate said after the certification Monday it is the closest race in the country this cycle after a district-wide recount of more than 394-thousand ballots. The Hart campaign has two days to challenge the outcome in court.
(Clarinda, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says an employee at the Clarinda prison died November 28th from COVID-19. It is the second COVID-related death prison staff member after an employee at the Iowa prison for Women died November 16th. The D-O-C website shows 10 prisoners have also died of the disease. The website says there are 195 inmates who have tested positive as of Monday and three-thousand-146 who have recovered. There are 61 prison staff members who have tested positive as of Monday and 453 who have recovered.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids woman is suing the police after her teenage son was attacked by a police dog. The 13-year-old was arrested but was then released without any charges being filed. The open records lawsuit is asking the court to order the Cedar Rapids Police Department to provide records, body camera records, and audio and video from the incident involving the Black 13-year-old boy. Tonya Marie Adams says her son was spending the night at a friend’s house two days after the derecho seriously damaged the city. Adams said he fell asleep in the backyard and awoke to the police dog attacking him and police officers yelling at him.
(Washington, DC) -- Outgoing Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is among the contenders to become Labor Secretary in a Biden administration. The 31-year-old Democrat is among a list of five people being considered. Finkenauer served in the House of Representatives starting in 2018, but she was defeated for re-election last month by Republican Ashley Hinson. Finkenauer has known president-elect Biden since 2007 and he campaigned for her two years ago. She was the first member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to endorse a candidate when she did so for Biden before the Iowa Caucuses.