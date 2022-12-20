(Cedar Falls) -- University of Northern Iowa president Mark Nook is looking for ways to ensure students in UNI's Teacher Education program get a stipend while they're student teaching. Nook says student teaching is the original internship in higher education, but it's always been unpaid. Students are supervised by a licensed teacher as they gain experience in managing a classroom for a semester and those students are responsible for paying their own living expenses. Iowa is not unique. Student teachers in the U.S. are rarely paid, although lawmakers in a handful of other states have begun discussing how to change that. Nook is asking the 2023 Iowa legislature to provide U-N-I four million dollars to support teacher development and he envisions using some of that to pay student teachers.
(Des Moines) -- Pet ownership grew across the country and around Iowa during the pandemic and now it has become harder to find a veterinarian to treat the animals. The State Director of the Humane Society of the U-S Preston Moore says increase in pet ownership came as Iowa struggled to recruit new veterinarians while simultaneously losing vets to other states. There is now a backlog of medical visits and Moore says there's some evidence to suggest that the pandemic played a role as pet owners were choosing to put off bringing in their pets. He says folks are struggling to get appointments to do even preventative care.
(Statewide) -- It's the time of year when some Iowans like to pack the family into the van at dusk, switch the radio to Christmas music, and drive around town taking in the colorful holiday light displays. Triple-A-Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says if you'll be making the rounds, remember to follow the rules of the road -- and don't stop dead on the street to take selfies. Some spectacular holiday displays may rival Clark Griswold's house, but while the lights are beautiful to look at, they can also be a dangerous distraction. Mitts says to make sure everybody in the car is buckled up and that the driver is staying focused on the road, constantly scanning for bicyclists, pedestrians, and any young children who might be playing in the snow.