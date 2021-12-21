(Anamosa, IA) -- An outside review of Iowa prisons finds security has improved but staffing and overcrowding are still serious issues. The review was conducted by C-G-L Companies after two staff members were killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Two inmates trying to escape murdered correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. New safety policies have been put in place. C-G-L says the Iowa Corrections Department still struggles to find enough workers to hire. Staffing shortages mean existing employees are working overtime to cover the duties and they have to manage a prison population that is 16 percent overcapacity.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two months of freedom after escaping from federal custody will cost a Waterloo man another 12 months in federal prison. Twenty-five-year-old Darnell Henderson was serving two-and-a-half years for being a felon in possession of a firearm when he skipped out at the Gerald Hinzman Center in Cedar Rapids earlier this year. He was caught again in late June. Henderson was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to escape from custody. A federal judge sentenced him to a year and a day during the hearing last week.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Nine students have been charged in Woodbury County with making threats on social media that were aimed at their schools. Local officials are asking parents to do a better job of monitoring their children’s social media use. Woodbury County Attorney P-J Jennings says it’s possible the parents will be held accountable depending on the results of an investigation. Jennings says parents have to convince their kids the threats aren’t jokes and won’t be taken as jokes. They were disruptive. An estimated 20 percent of district students didn’t attend class Friday.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A 34-year-old West Des Moines man has been charged with child endangerment, domestic abuse-assault with a weapon, plus several other counts for a Sunday incident. Police say Jasmin Suljic rammed a vehicle containing his girlfriend and child multiple times. The girlfriend was cleared by emergency responders and the five-year-old child was taken to Blank Children’s Hospital after suffering minor head pain. Suljic fought officers as he was taken into custody just before midnight. Police say he admitted he had rammed the victims’ car behind he was afraid his girlfriend was going to leave him.