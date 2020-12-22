(Washington, DC) -- On a vote Monday night Congress approved a 900-billion-dollar pandemic relief package. The bipartisan bill should finally bring badly-needed cash to businesses and individuals, along with the resources needed to vaccinate the nation from COVID-19. Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer says Iowans still need help as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic. She says she has been pushing both the House and Senate to work together on a bipartisan agreement since the summer. The Iowa Democrat says the legislation passed Monday doesn’t come close to provide the help people need – but she supported it because some form of help had to be passed.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Federal prosecutors say a 23-year-old Illinois man applied for FEMA disaster benefits for the August derecho storm when he was actually living in Chicago. Tavonte Donnell Stewart claimed his primary residence at the time of the storm was in Cedar Rapids. The problem is, he was living in Chicago and was on federal supervised release for a felony counterfeiting conviction. When FEMA contacted the owner of the Cedar Rapids property it was told there was nobody living at the address at the time of the storm. If he is convicted, Stewart could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. He’s being held without bond. His next court appearance is Wednesday.
(Iowa City IA) -- A man serving a life sentence for a kidnapping in Black Hawk County has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 58-year-old Dale Dean Viers died Sunday from likely complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Viers has been serving his sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary. He was convicted of kidnapping a girl from a Waterloo street in 1994 and abusing her. The Department of Corrections website reports 13 inmates have died of COVID.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The players tell their coach they still want to play in next week’s bowl game. The Iowa Hawkeyes football program has had to pause all in-person activities due to an increase in positive test results for COVID-19 within the program. The activities are stopped for five days, then will be reassessed. Coach Kirk Ferentz says he met with the Players Leadership Group Monday. Ferentz says preparations will continue and a game plan will be put together for the Music City Bowl game. He says the goal is to play December 30th against Missouri in Nashville.