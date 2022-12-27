(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.
(Statewide) -- A new season will give Iowa hunters another change to bring home a deer. Tyler Harms of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they're calling it the excess tag season. He says hunters can go online January 10th to see if there are unused tags for antlerless deer. The agency sets deer harvesting quotas for each Iowa counties, to manage the deer population, and there will likely be counties with unused tags. The second regular shotgun deer season wrapped up on December 18th. Deer hunters are to use centerfire rifles during the new season in January.
(Des Moines) -- Democrat Tom Miller -- the longest serving state attorney general in U.S. history -- will be leaving office on January 1st. Miller says he's not going to fully retire, but plans to do some part-time legal work -- and take some time off. Miller, who is 78, lost his bid for an 11th term as attorney general. Republican Brenna Bird will become Iowa's attorney general on January 2nd. Miller was a lawyer in McGregor and the city attorney for both McGregor and Marquette when he was first elected in 1978. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1990, then won reelection as attorney general in 1994.
(Dubuque) -- A Dubuque woman has become an internet sensation after her son posted Janet El Khatib's "home of the holidays" email online. The week-long schedule for her family outlined meal plans and snacks, along with visits to familiar spots in their hometown of Dubuque. Janet and her son, Khalid, were invited on The Today Show last week to talk about all of it. On Sunday night, mother and son recorded a video and Khalid posted it online. The video had nearly 400-thousand views on Twitter by Monday afternoon