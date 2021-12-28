(Coralville, IA) -- A Mason City man serving a life sentence has died in prison. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 54-year-old Kenneth Ray Sharp died from natural causes Sunday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Sharp was convicted by a jury of first-degree kidnapping in November of 1995 after he and another man were accused of kidnapping and raping a woman. Sharp went to prison on December 21st, 1995 – and unsuccessfully appealed his sentence in 2008.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Placemaking is the buzzword several Iowa business and economic development groups are using to describe the process of improving already existing attractions and creating new public spaces. Jennifer Peters, president of Iowa Travel Industry Partners, is urging Governor Reynolds to use more federal pandemic relief on tourism marketing and to boost the budget for grants that support community attractions and tourism sites. She says increased tourism investment will lead to a healthier economy and a strong workforce for Iowa. The Vision Iowa program created when Tom Vilsack was governor provided 200 million in grants to projects like the River Center in Dubuque, the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs, and the Science Center, and other attractions in downtown Des Moines. Those bonds were paid off last year. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says he's wary of putting the state in debt again.
(Undated). -- One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking. A new survey finds 70-percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50-percent will try to quit in 2022. There are mixed messages circulating about how vaping can help smokers to kick the habit, messages that are blatantly false, according to Erika Sward, spokeswoman for the American Lung Association. The U-S Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit, she says, and the Lung Association is urging smokers to step away from all tobacco and nicotine products – and not switch to vaping.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bird that lives in Canada has been sighted in Iowa this winter. D-N-R Avian Ecologist, Anna Buckardt Thomas, says the snowy owl will occasionally range into our state. "Snowy owls breed in the Arctic Tundra in Canada. And when we see them in Iowa -- it's often because they've had a really great breeding season the summer before," she says. Thomas says they could be seen almost anywhere in the state. She says she’s heard of reports in the Ames area and the Cedar Rapids area and all over the state. That means they are definitely around and it's just a matter of getting lucky and coming across one. She says you could spot them for the next several weeks.