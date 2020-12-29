(Lake Park, IA) -- Investigators have released more information about a homicide in northwest Iowa. The investigation began last Tuesday at the Lake Park home of 25-year-old Rachel Bastman. Investigators issued a statewide alert when they could not find a car that Bastman had rented. Officers spotted the vehicle over the weekend in Sioux City and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver took off. The driver was later taken into custody after a traffic accident. Twenty-three-year-old Justice Berntsen has been charged with felony looting and driving while barred. No other details of the investigation into Bastman's death are being released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Park Police or the Dickinson County Sheriff's office.
(Washington, DC) -- The three Iowa Democrats in the U-S House of Representatives have voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of a major military spending bill, but they've also on record now in support of his call to send two-thousand dollar stimulus checks to most Americans. Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids says she was happy to vote for the additional stimulus spending Trump supports, while also voting to override his veto costing military service members their pay. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says the president's veto was shortsighted.-- while saying she hopes the minds of reluctant Republican senators have been changed by the president's call for larger stimulus checks. Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City was also in the majority on both votes. Republican Congressman Steve King of Kiron tweeted criticism at Republicans he called "never Trumpers" -- but last (Monday) night King was recorded as "not voting" on either issue that came before the House.
(Undated) -- Many cities already announced Monday that their snow ordinances were going into effect as a major winter storm is forecast to move through Iowa today (Tuesday). The storm is expected to bring heavy snow and possibly some freezing rain as well. Most of the state is expected to see at least three-to-four inches of snow, but even more could fall in parts of central and eastern Iowa. National Weather Service forecaster Roger Vahalek (vuh-HAWL-ek) says east of Des Moines over toward the eastern counties of Iowa it looks like they may see in excess of six to nine inches or more. Light snow will start in Western Iowa early this (Tuesday) morning. He says the snow will be heavy and wet enough to possibly bring down tree limbs and power lines where the largest amounts fall.
(Fort Madison, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says a staff member was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. The inmate was in the prison clinic area Monday for a routine medical appointment. The department says the inmate entered the exam room and began to immediately assault the doctor. The doctor was taken by a department vehicle to receive treatment at the local hospital. He has since been treated and released. The inmate was found to have not suffered any injuries.