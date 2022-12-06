(Des Moines) -- Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has ruled the Iowa Senate Majority Leader's residency in a newly-drawn district where he won re-election in November was valid. Grimes resident Ann Gale filed the challenge to Republican Jack Whitver's use of a Grimes address -- arguing that utility bills for his Grimes condo showed little water was used there this fall. Fitzgerald says the evidence submitted prior to Whitver's September 2022 move to Grimes was insufficient to overturn his residency.
(Ottumwa) -- The U-S Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights Announces Resolution of Racial Harassment Investigation of Ottumwa Community School District. The Department determined a black middle school student was repeatedly subjected to racial taunts and called racist names for two years beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, and the district failed to provide the student with a safe school environment. Some of the provisions of the agreement include reimbursing the student’s parent for expenses incurred related to past and future therapeutic services resulting from the racially hostile environment. Publishing an anti-harassment statement -- and reviewing and revising its policies and procedures to address harassment.
(Statewide) -- Urgent care centers were set up so people could get fast, basic medical care without needing appointments, but with a surge in sick people, they now -do- need to make appointments. UnityPoint Health is asking people to reserve a time slot online instead of walking in to its seven Urgent Care and Express locations in central Iowa. Doctor Patricia Newland, at UnityPoint's Norwalk office, says they're swamped with an "usually high number" of people with respiratory illnesses, things like R-S-V, flu and COVID-19. She calls the surge of respiratory illnesses "really overwhelming." By controlling the flow and having people make appointments in advance, Newland says the goal is to decrease the amount of time patients are sitting in the lobby, and to make sure they're able to be seen as quickly and efficiently as possible.
(Des Moines) -- Dozens of state health officials, government leaders, medical researchers, and advocates for older Iowans will be attending today's (Tuesday) Dementia Care Summit in Des Moines. Robyn Mills, public policy director for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, says panelists will share what statewide resources and programs are available, what's planned for the future, and what more is needed. Speakers will include the heads of the Department of Human Services and the Department on Aging, as well as the lieutenant governor. Mills says the goal of the summit is to explore ways to coordinate efforts for improved care for those living with dementia -- and for their caregivers. Some 66-thousand Iowans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and 73-thousand caregivers are giving approximately 60-million hours of unpaid care.