(West Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Farm Bureau president Craig Hill is stepping down after 10 years as head of the state's largest agricultural organization. Hill's successor will be chosen as Farm Bureau members meet in Des Moines starting today (Tuesday) for their annual state conference. Three names will be on the ballot – Joe Heinrich, the current vice president from Jackson County, Brent Johnson who is from near Manson in Calhoun County, and Tim Kaldenberg from southern Iowa in Monroe County near Albia.
(Fort Madison, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary Sunday evening. The department says a response team was assisting with an inmate who was uncooperative and had attempted to assault another officer. The inmate then assaulted one of the officers trying to remove him from a cell with a sharp object. The injured officer was taken to the hospital for an arm injury – and has since been released and has returned to duty. The inmate has been evaluated by medical staff and this incident is being reviewed for possible charges.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state appeal board has approved a payout by the University of Iowa for nearly two million dollars discrimination suits involving two Christian student organizations. A federal judge ruled that the university violated the First Amendment rights of Business Leaders in Christ and the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship by deregistering the groups for requiring leaders to affirm statements of faith. The U-I said the groups violated its human rights policy for practices such as banning openly gay leaders. The federal judge ruled in both cases that the University did not apply the policy uniformly to all student groups – and had unfairly targeted the Christian organizations. A federal appeals court upheld the rulings last summer. The settlement funds will go towards attorney fees and damages.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities say a Des Moines police officer and a suspect were seriously injured Monday night when they were hit by a vehicle while they fought in the roadway. The incident started with a traffic stop at about 7:45 p-m. When the suspect left his vehicle and tried to run away, the officer pursued and the two began to fight. Investigators say they have learned the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants and is known to often be armed. No names have been released.