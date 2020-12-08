(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa state officials say they will use the same system as the National Center for Health Statistics when they report COVID-related deaths. The change has added 177 deaths to the state count initially. Iowa Department of Human Services director Kelly Garcia says the state is now using a special code number on death certificates indicating COVID was the underlying cause – or a contributing factor to the death of an Iowan. Garcia says we will get a more accurate picture of exactly what happened surrounding each death. She says this will be helpful for national comparisons.
(Bondurant, IA) -- The massive new Amazon fulfillment center in central Iowa is ramping up to start handling packages. Site leader Brent Hagan says they welcomed employees to the Bondurant center Sunday with company swag and pictures in a first-day company tradition. The center will eventually have one-thousand employees and can process around 950-thousand packages a day. He says they will spend the first week bringing inventory into the building and next week they'll start delivering packages. The company still has open jobs at the Bondurant fulfillment center and you can apply at: www.amzn.to/iowajobs. The jobs have a minimum starting wage of 15 dollars an hour with benefits.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says, there was a confrontation in a public parking lot east of the Capitol. Michael McKinney of St. Charles is accused in court documents of intentionally firing a handgun at a 15-year-old girl. The teenager -- who was not identified -- was riding in a car traveling through the parking lot when she was shot in the leg. She was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment for what investigators say was a non-life-threatening wound.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police say they are conducting an attempted murder investigation in the shooting of a teen Sunday night. Authorities found an unresponsive 16-year-old girl inside a vehicle suffering a gunshot wound at about 7:00 p-m. She was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. The victim’s name and medical condition haven’t been released. Fort Dodge police haven’t reported any arrests, but they feel the shooting was an isolated incident.