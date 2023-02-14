(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved funding for another year of a program to monitor bats. The D-N-R's Kelly Poole says the program this summer will monitor bat sounds to track them and inventory their numbers as they deal with white nose syndrome. That disease is killing thousands of bats across the country. Poole says they've done the tracking since 2013, and Iowa State University will be coordinating the data collection and processing the data and they'll be submitting it to the North American bat monitoring program. Poole says they anticipate using some 35 to 40 volunteers to run routes in the state to track the bats.
(Des Moines) -- Key Republican lawmakers are questioning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at Iowa's three state universities. Republican Representative Taylor Collins of Mediapolis, is a member of the House panel that oversees the budgets for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. Collins says the top diversity and social justice officers at the three schools are paid six figure salaries and Collins says he doesn't know anyone in his district who makes more than 250-thousand dollars a year. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull, chairman of the House Education Committee, says he wants to know why diversity, equity and inclusion programs have become such a phenomenon on college campuses. The presidents of the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa say businesses are asking the schools to help students from diverse backgrounds complete college and to be able to think about diversity in terms of clients, products and marketplaces once they're employed. Earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he plans to ban Florida's state universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and G-O-P lawmakers in other states are discussing similar moves.
(Council Bluffs) -- Blind and deaf Iowans are urging lawmakers to reject some of the changes proposed in the governor's state government reorganization plan. A spokesperson for Governor Reynolds say there are no plans to close the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, but some parents and staff point to a part of the governor's bill that would repeal the Iowa law that says the legislature has to approve a move to close the school. The government reorganization bill also calls for Governor Kim Reynolds to start appointing the director of the Iowa Department for the Blind. For nearly 100 years, the Iowa Commission for the Blind has selected the agency's director. Cindy Ray of Urbandale -- an officer with the National Federation of the Blind of Iowa -- says blind people running the agency understand and know blind people. Molly Severn, an aide to Governor Reynolds, says Iowans have the perception that state government officials are accountable to the governor, so governors should be appointing the agency's director.
(Statewide) -- Iowa flower shops will be exceptionally busy places to patronize on this Valentine's Day and if you're hoping to buy flowers for someone special, you may have to stand in line for what will likely end up being a limited selection. Kelsey Thompson, the owner of Bloom Algona, says customers are always better served if they placed an order well in advance. Anticipating high demand, florists across the state are hiring on extra help both in-store and for deliveries, especially with Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday this year, which is often a busy day for florists. Between ballooning inflation rates and prolonged supply chain issues, Thompson says the price for dozen roses is rising, to around 80-dollars this year.