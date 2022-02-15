(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would limit participation in Iowa girls’ sports to athletes who have female marked on their birth certificate has cleared the House Education Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler, a Republican from Orange City, says the State of Iowa has a very strong interest to step up and defend girls’ sports and ensure that they have a level playing field. Representative Mary Mascher (MASH-er), a Democrat from Iowa City, says the legislature's job is to protect transgender girls and make sure they're treated fairly. Mascher and six other Democrats on the committee voted against the bill while all 14 Republicans voted for it -- and it is now eligible for debate in the full House.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate have agreed on a two-and-a-half percent increase in state spending that's divided among public school districts on a per-pupil basis. Governor Kim Reynolds recommended the same amount and it's expected she'll approve the bill soon. Democrats like Senator Jackie Smith of Sioux City say it's far short of what's needed. House Republicans approved the same spending level last week. Another House G-O-P proposal would send schools an additional 19 million dollars to deal with staff shortages, but Senate Republicans have not yet voted on that plan.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A House panel has advanced a bipartisan bill to change Iowa’s process for considering commutation requests from Iowans serving life prison sentences without parole. Current law allows people sentenced to life without parole to apply once a decade for a commutation. The bill would change that to every five years for those who have served at least 35 years. Prisons must now get unanimous support from the board of parole and approval from the governor. The bill would change that to majority support and establish criteria that the board and governor must consider in making that decision.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The League of Women Voters of Iowa, along with other groups, have collected five-thousand signatures on petitions asking the Republican-led legislature to repeal recent election law changes. The coalition wants to restore a longer period of early voting and get rid of restrictions that limit who may help older Iowans cast an absentee ballot. The group cites data from low turn-out elections held in 2021 that indicate hundreds of Iowans who tried to vote early couldn't get an absentee ballot in time, and they warn thousands more will face those obstacles this year and in 2024. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has said the election law changes made a year ago give Iowans even greater confidence as they cast their ballots. During debate last year, Republican Senator Jim Carlin said the changes were made because many in the G-O-P believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump.