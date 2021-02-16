(Marshalltown, IA) -- The Iowa D-C-I has identified the victim in a shooting in Marshalltown and made an arrest in his death. The D-C-I says 48-year-old Michael Ray West was an employee of the Casey's Convenience store where he was found dead around 3 a-m Sunday. West was working at the time he was shot. Marshalltown police arrested 20-year-old Rocky Dean Trujillo of Marshalltown after serving a search warrant. Police say Trujillo is charged with first-degree murder, two counts first-degree robbery, along with going armed with intent, assault with intent to inflict serious injury and trafficking in stolen weapons.
(Glidden, IA) -- Western Iowa electric cooperatives are notifying customers of the potential of rolling blackouts through today (Tuesday). Raccoon Valley Electric Cooperative of Glidden C-E-O Jim Gossett says there's an extremely high demand due to the frigid temperatures and power may need to be rationed. He says a rolling blackout means one of the substations will be shut down for about 45 minutes and those members on the substations will be out of power. Gossett says the rolling blackouts protect all users by preventing the whole system from going down. Calhoun County Electric Cooperative Association and other rural providers are sending similar warnings to their customers. Gossett says rolling blackouts are possible through at least this (Tuesday) evening and are most likely during peak usage times, which are generally between 7:00 a-m to 10:00 a-m and 4:00 p-m to 8:00 p-m.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A spokesperson for the Iowa Department Of Public Health says reports it is reversing course in withholding COVID-19 vaccine doses from five counties are not true. Doses are being withheld from Buchanan, Chickasaw, Hancock, Poweshiek and Washington Counties after they fell below the 80 percent dispersal level for the vaccine. Public health officials in the five counties are expressing confusion, dismay and frustration over the state's decision to withhold the vaccines. Buchanan County Health Department Director Tai (TY) Burkhart says learning the county would not get its 400 dose allocation this week was one of the hardest things she’s experienced in her career. I-D-P-H says they expect every Iowa county to get a share of doses next week, distributed based on population.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Education has awarded three one-million dollar competitive grants through the new Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success in college, post-secondary training, and the workforce. The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Indian Hills Community College, and Waterloo Community Schools each will receive a grant to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through new and expanded regional centers. The Education Department says the Career Academy Incentive Fund aligns with the Future Ready Iowa goal of having 70-percent of the workforce with education or training beyond high school by 2025.