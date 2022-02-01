(Ankeny, IA) -- Iowa-based Casey's General Stores is asking the Iowa legislature to let 16- and 17-year-old workers operate the machines that roll out the pizza dough. Casey's lobbyist Tom Cope says they are having trouble finding employees. Current Iowa law bars anyone under the age of 18 from operating a pizza dough rolling machine. Casey’s is the country's 4th largest pizza chain – selling the pies out of its stores across the state. A Senate subcommittee has approved the bill that adopts federal guidelines, so 16 and 17-year-old workers would be able to operate pizza dough machines here.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Three state agencies have started to review plans for how the State of Iowa would respond to a significant drought. Iowa Department of Natural Resources director Kayla Lyon says her agency issued weekly reports on drinking water supplies last year as extreme drought hit some areas of the state. Lyon says the state was close to having a real problem in some parts of Iowa. Despite heavy rains in the fall, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than half a million Iowans live in an area where drought conditions persist. The state's current drought response outlines were developed in the 1980s according to Lyon. Work is being done now to modernize the program. That should take about a year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials at Des Moines’ MercyOne Hospital say it is “extremely troubling” that a man was able to sneak in and bottle-feed a baby. The child wasn’t hurt. W-H-O reports 36-year-old Adam Wedig is in the Polk County Jail following his arrest on charges of criminal trespassing. Investigators say Wedig slipped past a nurse, entered the neonatal intensive care unit, and then misrepresented himself as the child’s father. The hospital has expanded its security effort to keep this from happening again.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A state audit report finds that the COVID-19 data provided to the public is accurate. Auditor Rob Sand’s office says the Iowa Department of Public Health is doing a good job reporting COVID numbers. K-C-C-I reports that Sand says the D-P-H shouldn’t be blamed for delays or tests results that are reported late. He says it was private testing labs that caused the delays. Sand points out there is room for improvement with the COVID-19 dashboard which is currently updated three times a week. The report indicates the dashboard should be updated each day because it contains information vital for schools and long-term care centers.