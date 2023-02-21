(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds wants to end the legal limits set on the pay for top state administrators. The governor's plan to shrink the number of state agencies to 16 includes a provision that would let Reynolds set the salaries for those 16 agency directors. The chief operating officer on the governor's staff, Jacob Nicholson, says it's a recruitment and retention issue. Nicholson says in some larger state agencies, there are 20 to 30 employees whose salaries are higher than the director who is their boss. The governor has provided bonuses in some of those situations to make up the difference. He says she wants to be able to recruit top talent into the state and retain top talent into the state, in a process that is transparent.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Utilities Board plans to hold a technical conference on March 15th at 10 a-m at the I-U-B office to discuss logistics for the hearing for the permit application for the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The conference will discuss the schedule and provide information about how the I-U-B envisions the hearing will be conducted. Specific dates for the hearing will be determined at the technical conference. Summit is proposing approximately 687 miles of pipeline in Iowa. For more information on the technical conference, go to iub.iowa.gov.
(Marion) -- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has kicked off the Iowa leg of her week-old presidential campaign, suggesting the G-O-P must be solutions oriented to win back the White House in 2024. Haley will campaign today (Tuesday) in Marion. She spoke to over 300 people last (Monday) night in Urbandale. A man in the crowd asked Haley why Iowa Caucus goers should vote for her rather than someone like Donald Trump. Haley drew cheers and applause from the crowd by saying she doesn't think you have to be 80 years old to serve in Washington, D.C. Haley called Trump the right president at the right time, but she suggested the G-O-P has to look forward and realize the 2024 campaign is bigger than one person. Haley served as United Nations Ambassador during the Trump Administration.
(Des Moines) -- The debate over removing books from public school libraries and curriculum continues at the Iowa Capitol. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing last (Monday) night to quiz superintendents and school board presidents from six districts about the process for handling complaints. Republican Representative Phil Thompson of Boone questions why the graphic novel "Gender Queer" remains in a West Des Moines school library. Thompson says the book isn't age appropriate and contains obscenity. West Des Moines School Board president Jeff Hicks says you can't take one image out of context and -- taken as a whole -- the 265-page book has literary value. The hearing ended abruptly after a partisan squabble between two lawmakers. Two weeks ago at a House Oversight Committee hearing, five women from a group alled Moms for Liberty told lawmakers there are dozens of inappropriate books that should be removed from Iowa schools.