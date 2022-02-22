(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in a case involving the closing of a business after the COVID emergency proclamation. The insurance company declined to pay Wakonda Club in Des Moines for loss of income under its business interruption policy. The Attorney for the Selective Insurance Company, Doug Haag (like legg), says there was no damage to the building to cause the shutdown. He says the policy specifies that damages can be paid if there is damage. Wakonda attorney, James Carney, says that does not require a physical alteration to its property. He says the COVID proclamation was the cause and without it Wakonda would not have been closed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate have approved a regulatory change that would allow child care centers to have higher staff-to-child ratios. Republican Senator Jeff Edler of State Center says one person could oversee up to seven two-year-olds. He says they are trying to provide some help as the workforce shortages continue to challenge Iowans. Democrats opposed the move. Senator Pam Jochum (YOH-kum) of Dubuque says the bill is a recipe for disaster and could compromise the safety of children. The bill now goes to the House where members have already begun considering changing the staff-to-child ratios in Iowa childcare centers.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fifty-five Republicans in the Iowa House have passed a bill that forbids trans athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports at all public and private schools and colleges in Iowa. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City says transgender athletes who identify as female have an unfair competitive advantage in girls’ sports. Representative Ras (like "Ross") Smith is a Democrat from Waterloo and member of the House Black Caucus. He voted “no,” saying he knows what it’s like to be discriminated against and that he'd be “damned” if he’d participate in doing that to someone else. The Iowa Senate may debate the bill this week.
(Sioux City, IA) – Public input is being sought on plans to renovate a lake in northern Iowan. The Department of Natural Resources plans to work on West Swan Lake, a natural shallow lake created by a glacier during the Ice Age. The lands near the lake include both game management and waterfowl production areas. A public meeting for West Swan Lake is set for six p.m. on Thursday, March 10th, at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville.