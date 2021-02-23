(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that shortens Iowa's early voting period and makes other election law changes could get final approval Wednesday. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann (COUGH-man) of Wilton convened a public hearing Monday night and announced that the bill will be slightly adjusted, to set up a 21-day period for absentee voting. Election officials from four Iowa counties drove to Des Moines to urge legislators to make major changes in the bill. Rebecca Bissell (BIHS-ull), a Republican who is the Adams County Auditor, says due to Postal Service delays, the shorter window for mail-in voting will cause problems. Auditors from Grundy, Woodbury, and Sioux Counties also testified against the bill.
(Dow City, IA) -- A Crawford County woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Beth Guzman was arrested after 46-year-old Jeremy Frank was found unresponsive and bleeding on a street in Dow City around 9:15 p-m Sunday after a call from a concerned friend. Frank was taken to the hospital but died. An autopsy determined that Frank died of a single gunshot wound.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death Saturday at a local motel. Police say an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner confirmed that 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson of Cedar Rapids was stabbed to death. A second 32-year-old woman was stabbed at the Rodeway Inn and was treated and released at a local hospital. A Cedar Rapids police officer shot a man who was fleeing the scene. That man has not yet been identified -- and remains hospitalized in critical condition. No other information has been released.
(West Branch, IA) -- State lawmakers are considering a bill that would give a partial state tax credit to those who donate to help with upgrades at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library in West Branch. Hoover is the only native Iowan ever elected to the highest office in the land. His great-grandson, Allan Hoover the third, says the last updates were completed in 1992. Hoover says it is the longest time period for any presidential library in the United States to go without having a major renovation. The goal is to complete this new round of renovations by August 10th, 2024, in honor of Herbert Hoover’s 150th birthday. Governor Kim Reynolds is asking legislators to appropriate five million in state tax dollars -- plus create a state income tax credit worth 25 percent of any donation made to the project.