(Des Moines) -- Union workers marched through the Iowa Capitol Monday, rallying against a bill to expand the hours and places teenagers may work in Iowa. The bill would give two top state officials the power to issue waivers, so teenagers could do more jobs in food processing plants or manufacturing facilities. Iowa Federation of Labor president Charlie Wishman is accusing Republican lawmakers of trying to use kids for cheap labor. Jesse Case is secretary treasurer of Cedar Rapids based Teamsters Local 238. He says kids have no business working in factories or packing plants. The Republican chair of the Senate Workforce Committee says he's working on changes to the bill, but hasn't announced what those changes may be.
(Des Moines) -- Members of the Iowa House are considering extending a tax break for the Knoxville Raceway. In 2018, the Iowa legislature approved a one-point-eight MILLION dollar sales tax rebate for the track. Jason Reed, general manager for the Knoxville Raceway, says it took the Iowa Department of Revenue three years to make the rules for claiming the rebates functional -- and the agency has so far denied the track 700-thousand dollars for facility upgrades that have already been completed. The projects ranged from new restrooms to making the facility more handicapped accessible. Three members of a House subcommittee have advanced a bill that would extend the tax break until 2030.
(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa is renovating a portion of its technology center to accommodate its new nursing program. U-N-I's Michael Hager says the majority of the work is on classrooms in the third floor where they are building simulation labs that he says are an integral component to the curriculum. The budget for the first phase of the Innovative Teaching and Technology Center for Nursing is five million dollars and he says an unusually large percentage of that budget is dealing with the furniture and equipment -- because of the cost lab equipment is a higher compared to most academic programs. U-N-I hopes to help with the shortage of nurses in the state with the new nursing program anticipated to start in Fall 2024. The Board of Regents gave approval for U-N-I to move ahead at its meeting last week.
(Ames) -- The Master Gardener Program through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is reporting significant growth in 2022. Alicia Herzog, the program's coordinator, says more than 440 people were trained statewide last year, which is an increase of 41-percent from the year before. The program was offered twice last year, in the summer and fall, instead of just once, which accounts for the jump in numbers. The program is also reporting more than 100-thousand volunteer hours logged last year by nearly 18-hundred volunteers. Herzog says Master Gardeners in Iowa provided more than two-point-two million dollars in services during 2022. It's much more than just growing flowers and vegetables. She calls Master Gardeners "educational stewards" for their communities, as they offer seminars, consult with community groups and help educate and inform the public about access to healthy food.