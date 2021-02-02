(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill being considered in the Iowa legislature would give utility companies 10-feet of clearance around power lines in cities and 30-feet around power lines outside of city limits to trim trees and other vegetation. MidAmerican Energy lobbyist, Onnalea (ON-uh-lee) Kelley, says their data shows in the past 10 years almost 10-thousand tree-related interruptions totaling 72-million minutes of interruption time. Kelley says this happened when the winds were below 45 miles-an-hour, so it was not considered a wind incident. Kevin Kuhle (KEEL), a lobbyist for the Iowa Farm Bureau, says his group opposes the bill. He says it is all about property rights and a landowner has the right to determine what happens on his or her land. The Bureau says blanket easements will not provide appropriate compensation for landowners.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Students in Iowa's K-through-12 schools would be led in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of each school day under legislation that's cleared initial review in the Iowa House. Representative Joe Mitchell, a Republican from Wayland, says Iowa is one of four states that doesn't have this requirement. He says requiring the Pledge of Allegiance every morning, just as they do at the statehouse, "brings some unity and clarification to who we are as a people, who we are as a state and who we are as a country." If the bill becomes law, students would not be forced to stand and say the pledge if they or their parents object. Parochial schools would be exempted if the pledge conflicts with the school's religion. The Iowa State Education Association -- the state teachers' union -- is registered in support of the bill, while other groups representing school boards and school administrators are registered as undecided.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is staying close to home with her choice to head the Iowa Department of Management. She named Michael Bousselot to the position Monday. Bousselot was the chief of staff for former Governor Terry Branstad. His appointment is effective next Monday. Bousselot will succeed David Roederer, who held the position for the last 10 years of his 38 years in state government. The Department of Management is responsible for the Iowa state budget. Bousselot was chief of staff to Branstad from 2015 to 2017, when Branstad resigned to become the U-S Ambassador to China.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she will try to get a proposed increase in the minimum wage to 15-dollars-an-hour out of any COVID-19 relief bill. The Iowa Republican calls the federally-mandated increase a “liberal wish-list item” in a statement released Monday. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have included the much-higher minimum wage in a one-point-nine-trillion-dollar stimulus package. Hinson says the increase would have potentially damaging effects on the Iowa economy. Biden met with a group of 10 Republican members of Congress Monday to discuss the stimulus bill.