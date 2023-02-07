(Ames) -- Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the cornbelt. I-S-U sociology professor J. Arbuckle says crops became less diversified with the advent of chemicals to deal with the pests and weeds, and the use of mechanized farm machines. He says this project is looking at ways to add some diversity back into the system to provide more market opportunities for farmers, and more ways to have more resilient cropping systems that use more agroecological processes to deal with pests and weeds. They are using a ten million dollar U-S-D-A grant and it is a five-year project. Arbuckle says they don't have any illusions that we're going to change the system in five years.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced Monday that football offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, will get a 50-thousand dollar pay cut and have to meet some new objectives in the next season. He will be required to have the team average 25 points per game while reaching a minimum of seven wins. Failure to meet the objectives would result in the termination of his contract in 2024. The announcement comes after head coach, Kirk Ferentz announced last week that his son Brian will keep his job, despite an offense that was near the bottom of college football in generating points.
(Des Moines) -- Five women who say there are dozens of inappropriate books in their local schools are questioning the process of trying to require parental permission before students may have access to some school library books. The women are members of a group called Moms for Liberty and they were invited to testify at a hearing in the Iowa Capitol last (Monday) night. Amy Dea has challenged a book that's been required reading in a Carroll High School class. She told lawmakers no student should have access to that kind of filth in their school. Pam Gronau of Urbandale says Moms for Liberty has looked at the books in school libraries all across Iowa and dozens of inappropriate books in many of them. Governor Kim Reynolds spoke at a Moms for Liberty event last week and said if one Iowa school bans a book, every other school district should require a parent give permission before their child can see it. Democrats say Iowans are concerned about things like population loss and crumbling infrastructure -- and book banning is not their number one priority.