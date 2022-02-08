(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls police have identified the man killed in a shooting there Sunday. Three people were found shot at the College and West 22nd Street intersection after a 9-1-1 call. Police say 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang from Clear Lake died not long after being taken to the hospital. One of the other persons is reported in critical, but stable, condition, while the third was treated and released. Their names have not yet been released.
(Johnston, IA) -- Weather experts are still studying the powerful derecho (dah-RAY-cho) that hit Iowa two months ago and they've determined the windstorm spawned a record number of tornadoes in several categories. National Weather Service meteorologist, Rod Donavon, says they have verified 63 tornadoes across Iowa during the December 15th event. He says that's a daily record for tornadoes in Iowa. One person in eastern Iowa was killed in the storms, which caused extensive damage in multiple Iowa counties. Not only did December 15th set a single day record for tornadoes in Iowa -- it also broke the record for the most tornadoes in a month by six.
(Las Vegas, NV) -- A man who was one of the voices for Iowa basketball games as they became more prevalent on T-V in the 1980s has died. Mac McCausland was the color commentator alongside Larry Morgan for Hawkeye television broadcasts as the team rose to national prominence under Lute Olson. He died Saturday of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 75. McCausland was a former Hawkeye player, and his son Kent also played for Iowa.
(New Hartford, IA) -- A New Hartford woman was injured in an accident with a train. The Iowa State Patrol says 72-year-old Betty Heideman was waiting at a railroad crossing in New Hartford Monday around 3 p-m when her foot slipped off the braked pedal. Her car rolled forward and struck the moving train and ended up in the ditch. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but the report does not indicate the severity of her injury.