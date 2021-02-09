(Alamosa, IA) -- The man at the center of a complex double murder case in Muscatine County in February of 1979 has died in prison. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 69-year-old Bryan Kirby Barrett died after an "unexpected medical emergency" at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Barrett was serving a life sentence in the shooting deaths of Cindy Walker of Muscatine and Carol Willits of Illinois. Walker's body was found in the middle of a county road -- and Willits' body was found nearby in a car. Willits was blindfolded and left what appeared to be a suicide note. Investigators found a 100-thousand dollar insurance policy for Walker with Barrett as the beneficiary -- and then convinced a jury he staged the murder-suicide scene involving the two women.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A House G-O-P proposal would distribute 30 million dollars to schools for pandemic expenses based on how many days during the fall semester each district had students in the classroom. Groups representing teachers as well as rural and urban schools oppose the plan. Melissa Peterson with the Iowa State Education Association says the plan assumes that there are not still expenses for school districts that are 100 percent virtual -- which she says is not true. The Senate G-O-P plan would provide an extra 65-dollars per student to every district except Des Moines. Democrats like Senator Herman Quirmbach (KWIRM-bawk) of Ames says the plan is making the children of Des Moines the "whipping boys" for the dispute between the governor and the Des Moines school administration. Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says Des Moines flagrantly violated the law by holding classes online without state permission.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major credit card company has reached a settlement with the state on the interest it charged customers. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Citibank will pay around 14-hundred Iowa customers refunds totaling 216-thousand dollars. Iowa and four other states alleged Citibank failed to properly reevaluate and reduce the annual percentage rate for certain consumer credit card accounts consistent with federal law from February 2011 to August 2017. The attorney general will be distributing refunds and those eligible do not need to take any action to receive their refunds Four other states are also getting refunds with the total payout by Citibank of four-point-two million dollars.
[Those who have questions can call toll free: 855-914-4657.]
(Des Moines, IA) -- An email the chief clerk of the Iowa House sent to lawmakers and staff Monday said a sixth person associated with the Iowa House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19. The email says this person was last in the statehouse last Tuesday and tested positive Monday. It’s the fifth case reported in the past two weeks related to the Iowa Capitol, and the sixth since the legislative session started January 11th. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley said last week he won’t consider virtual options for lawmakers to participate in the session. The Iowa Senate hasn’t reported any positive cases this session. The Senate conducts subcommittees over Zoom. Republican leaders aren’t requiring lawmakers to report positive tests and they’re not requiring masks.