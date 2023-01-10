(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
(Davenport) -- The Davenport Fire Department says the woman who died in a fire at a three-story apartment complex Friday was 31-year-old Marissa Lard. An autopsy determined the cause of Lard's death was smoke inhalation. A second person found on the third floor with Lard remains in critical condition. That person has not yet been identified. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
(Des Moines) -- U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley was at the Iowa Capitol Monday for the opening day of the state legislature, so he could administer the oath of office to his grandson, who is House Speaker. Chuck Grassley served 16 years in the IOWA House before his election to congress. State Representative Pat Grassley is entering his 17th year in the Iowa legislature. The 89-year-old Grassley says when he left the Iowa House in 1974, he wasn't sure his campaign for a seat in the U.S. House would be successful. He faced four opponents in a G-O-P Primary. He also had a tumor removed from his left leg and bone from his hip was grafted onto his lower leg. Grassley spent much of the 1974 General Election campaign on crutches.
(Statewide) -- The F-D-A is granting what's called accelerated approval for a new drug that shows promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, says the drug Lecanemab isn't a cure, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. During clinical trials, Livingston says it slowed the cognitive decline of those in the trial by nearly 30-percent over 18 months. Among the downsides, the drug caused serious side effects in some patients. Plus, under current regulations, Livingston says the drug wouldn't be covered under Medicare unless the patient is taking part in a clinical trial, and there are no such trials underway in Iowa. The annual out-of-pocket cost of taking the drug is estimated just under 30-thousand dollars. More than 66-thousand Iowans are living with Alzheimer's.