(Des Moines, IA) -- Allowing Iowans to place bets on their cell phones and computers has opened the floodgates. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reports more than two billion dollars was wagered on sports in 2021. That’s three-and-a-half times the 575 million bet on sports the year before. The big difference was a change in state law that allowed Iowa residents to place bets on their phones rather than having to register in person at a sportsbook. The commission says 90 percent of sports bets in Iowa were placed online. All that betting produced eight million dollars in state tax revenue.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa State Senate President Jake Chapman blames the media and others for a “sinister agenda” aimed at normalizing deviant behavior against children. Although the Iowa Legislature is expected to focus efforts on tax cuts and reforms to unemployment law, Chapman’s opening speech Monday took the dialogue in a different direction. He says pedophilia and incest are being pushed more than ever before. Chapman said, “The attack on our children is no longer hidden.” The Republican has in the past called for jailing educators who provide what he considers obscene material to students. Democrats criticized the remarks. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address tonight (Tuesday).
(Washington, DC) -- Money keeps rolling into the Ashley Hinson reelection campaign in record-setting amounts. The Republican congresswoman from Iowa says her campaign raised 809 thousand dollars during the fourth quarter of 2021. That tops the record for Iowa congressional campaigns during an off-year. Hinson says 96 percent of her donations were in amounts of 100 dollars or less. She reports she got money from six thousand new donors. Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of last year.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Backers say a Lewis and Clark memorial coming to Sioux City’s riverfront will be dedicated August 20th. The memorial is part of the redevelopment of Chris Larsen Park. It is planned to highlight the time the expedition spent along the Floyd River in Sioux City. Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center volunteer Dan Whitlock says a second, smaller monument will tell a little more about the story of Sergeant Charles Floyd’s death and burial. A memorial rock was placed at the location last October and artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen will paint the latest “Freedom Rock” in August.