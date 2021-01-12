(Des Moines, IA) -- The newest numbers from 2020 reveal the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel out of Des Moines International Airport. The Airport Authority reports the number of passengers was down by more than half compared to 2019. Almost one-point-three-million passengers flew out of or into Des Moines last year. That compares to nearly three-million passengers the year before. The numbers show the number of people passing through the airport in December alone was off by 58-percent.
(Coon Rapids, IA) -- Authorities in west-central Iowa say a 14-year-old girl stole a Coon Rapids police car and led them on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. It started at about 3:00 p-m when a police officer responded to a call for help. The girl was placed in the squad car while the officer stepped out to talk to her relatives about what was going to happen. That’s when she jumped into the driver’s seat and took off. The chase ran for 30 miles on Highway 141, ending in a ditch on the south edge of Perry. No injuries were reported, but the Iowa State Patrol says the chase involved speeds topping 110 miles-an-hour. The stolen squad car was disabled when officers managed to flatten its tires.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines city officials say their city has felt the impact of climate change through extra weather like floods and drought. That’s why the City council has set a goal of using 100-percent renewable energy sources by 2035. A resolution passed Monday instructs city staff members to work toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Mayor Frank Cownie tells Iowa Public Radio the city needs to play a “bigger role in sustainability, mitigation, and adaption.” American Energy estimates it could produce enough renewable energy to meet 83-percent of its customer demand this year. Environmentalists are pushing the company to shut down its remaining coal plants.
(Carlisle, IA) -- Carlisle police have announced the arrest of one person and the continued search for a second in a bomb threat case. Detectives have been working on it since September 7th when the threat was made to the Dollar General store in Carlisle. Thirty-seven-year-old Tom Alan Oliver of Carlisle is charged with false reports of an incendiary device. An arrest warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Chrystal Renee McCullough of Carlisle. McCullough is wanted on the same charges in connection with the incident four months ago.