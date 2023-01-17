(Cedar Rapids) -- Tornado sirens sounded Monday afternoon in Eastern Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 3:15 p-m for northwestern Cedar County, southwestern Jones County, and southeastern Linn County. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. The state climatologist says the last January tornado reported in Iowa was January 24, 1967.
(Statewide) -- A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last. The study is based on 31 different criteria, things like rush hour traffic, road conditions, safety records, and the cost to maintain a car, including gas prices. Iowa ranked seventh for ownership costs and ninth for its infrastructure. Full car insurance coverage in Iowa averages 12-hundred-60 dollars a year, more than 400-dollars below the national average. Commute times for Iowans average about 19 minutes, one of the lowest in the country, while New York's commute is longest at more than 33 minutes.
(Ames) -- If you need help filling out your income tax forms, you can take advantage of a free service through the Iowa State University Extension starting next week. Low- to moderate-income Iowans can make use of VITA, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. Through the program, certified community volunteers prepare taxes with computer software and can offer help with special tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Credit for the Elderly or Disabled. Iowans can call now to schedule an appointment for the service that runs January 23rd through the end of March. The program is offered in many -- but not all -- Iowa counties. Learn more by calling 800-906-9887 or by visiting: www.irs.gov/vita.