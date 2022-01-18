(Iowa City, IA) -- A teenager burned in a Greene County cabin fire has died two weeks later. Fifteen-year-old Harley McDonald died in the burn unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He and 14-year-old Lucas Oakes were injured on New Year’s Day in the cabin near Scranton. Both were treated at the burn unit and Oakes was released to go home January 8th. Dozens of people lined up at the Greene County High School parking lot the next day to welcome him home. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. Family members say the two teenagers have been best friends for as long as anyone can remember.
(Oelwein, IA) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he and his fellow Republicans oppose two Democrat-backed voting rights bills mostly because they are unconstitutional. The Iowa Republican says the constitution is clear when it says the state legislature sets the manner of having an election. Grassley was in Fayette County Monday. Iowa is one of 20 states passing more restrictive laws following the 2020 presidential election. The U-S Senate is scheduled to debate the two voting rights bills today (Tuesday) in Washington.
(Coralville, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports two officers have been assaulted by an inmate at the state Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. The incident was reported Saturday at about 8:00 p-m. The inmate was brought under control when additional staff members arrived. The first officer attacked was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. The second officer suffered relatively minor injuries and was treated and released. Officials say the incident is being investigated.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Betty White fans honored the late actress on what would have been her 100th birthday Monday by donating to animal welfare organizations. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reported more than 400 people had donated as part of the “Betty White Challenge.” C-E-O Tom Colvin says the donated money covers the cost of caring for more than 11 thousand animals that come through the doors every year. It also funds programs. Betty White died on New Year’s Eve following a stroke that she suffered last month.