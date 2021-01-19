(Washington, DC) -- First-term Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has been appointed to the Appropriations Committee in the U-S House. Hinson says her appointment to the committee will give Iowans a seat at the table during the government spending process. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, represents Iowa's First Congressional District. Two former Iowa congressmen spent decades on House Appropriations Committee. Neal Smith, a Democrat from Des Moines, served 36 years on the Appropriations Committee and Tom Latham (LAY-thum), a Republican who now lives in Clive, was a member for 20 years. Hinson says as a member of the Appropriations Committee, she'll make sure issues important to rural American and Iowa aren't overlooked.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has updated the rules for odometer disclosure statements when you sell a car or truck to align with federal changes that started with the new year. D-O-T spokesman, Daniel Hey (Hay) says the rule says that any vehicle that is 2011 or newer requires that odometer mileage to be disclosed when it is sold or transferred. Hey says the information is very important as it can impact the price you should be paying for the vehicle. And it could impact things like whether the vehicle is still eligible for certain warranties. Hey says it also is important to have odometer statements when a vehicle is sold to give a paper trail that makes it easier to go back and see if there is a discrepancy in the amount of mileage.
(Washington, DC) -- Two prominent Iowans are among the dozens of names President Donald Trump is proposing to be included in a National Garden of American Heroes. Cresco native Norman Borlaug, winner of the 1972 Nobel Prize, and pianist Roger Williams, who spent his childhood in Des Moines, are on the list, along with George Washington Carver, who studied at Simpson and Iowa State University.
(Undated) -- The Internal Revenue Service now has its free file option open for filing your taxes. IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says filing is especially important for anyone who didn't get their first or second economic impact payment. He says they will need to file a tax return for 2020. Miller says if you haven't gotten the stimulus payments you will get what's called a recovery rebate credit after filing this year. You are encouraged to go to IRS.gov/freefile to sign up.