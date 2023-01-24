(Des Moines) -- Two students at the “Starts Right Here” charter school in downtown Des Moines were shot and killed Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police Spokesman Paul Parizek says the shooting happened just before 1 o'clock. He says officers at the scene performed C-P-R until the medics were able to get there -- but two students died at the hospital. The third person who is an employee of the school was in serious condition. Sergeant Parizek says a vehicle that fled the scene was stopped two miles away and three suspects are in custody.
(Des Moines) -- It may be the dead of winter, but Iowans are looking ahead to spring when they can do some pedal-powered two wheeling. This weekend is the Iowa Bike Expo where all things cycling will be on display and for sale through dozens of exhibitors at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, says the Saturday event features bikes, gear, destinations and events, with a large demo area to test-ride new bikes. This is the 10th year for the expo in Des Moines, which Wyatt says has continued to gain momentum each year. It coincides with the route announcement party for RAGBRAI that night, also at the Iowa Events Center.
(Fairfax) -- An eastern Iowa business will soon start recycling wind turbine blades to prevent them from taking up large amounts of landfill space. Jeff Woods, director of business development at Travero, says the 200-foot-long blades have to be handled very carefully when they're removed from the towers, as each one weighs between eight and ten tons. Each fiberglass blade will be cut into sections, then fed through what's essentially a giant wood chipper. The resulting fibers can be used in things like mortar and concrete to reinforce sidewalks, roads and floors. Travero owns REGEN Fiber which has developed what Woods calls an eco-friendly process to convert decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials. A REGEN Fiber factory is being built in the Cedar Rapids suburb of Fairfax to recycle the blades.