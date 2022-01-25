(Fairfield, IA) -- The hearing for two Iowa teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher has been delayed until next month. The body of Nohema Graber was found under a tarp in a Fairfield park last fall. First-degree homicide charges have been filed against Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16 years old. Miller and Goodale are being charged as adults. The hearing now scheduled for February 10th will determine whether the case will be moved back to juvenile court.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that has cleared a Senate subcommittee would prohibit Iowa cities from using out-of-state companies to install and maintain automated traffic cameras. Those cameras issue tickets for speeding and running red lights. Lobbyist Pete McRoberts with the A-C-L-U of Iowa suggests that requirement would ensure the companies are accountable to Iowans. He says it would keep them within the reach of the Open Records Act – or at least legal discovery. A lobbyist for the Dutch company that manages traffic camera systems in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and other Iowa cities calls the bill “anti-free market.”
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has joined her colleagues calling for the reopening of the National Personnel Records Center. A news release from the Iowa Republican’s office says she has signed a letter to that effect that was sent to the Biden administration. Hinson says the move would allow for full in-person staffing to make sure Iowa veterans and those across the country won’t have delays in receiving their benefits. The N-P-R-C is currently only allowed to operate at 25 percent of normal capacity. That leads to lengthy delays for veterans who need their records to get federal benefits and services.
(Altoona, IA) -- Facebook plans to use the entire output of the Great Pathfinder wind farm in central Iowa to help power its Altoona data center. Apex Clean Energy made the announcement in a Monday news release. When its current expansion project is complete in 2025 Facebook says that center will be its largest one. The wind farm in Boone and Hamilton counties is expected to start commercial operations later this year.