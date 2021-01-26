(Des Moines, IA) -- The Senate Education Committee has advanced legislation that would let some parents use public money to cover private school tuition. Scholarship accounts would be available to students at low-performing public schools. The same bill also creates a charter school system that would operate separately from local school districts. The head of the Iowa-Nebraska N-A-A-C-P says the move could create a cycle of defunding public schools and school segregation. Backers of the bill say it makes public school districts accountable to parents for low-performing schools. It’s possible the Iowa Senate will vote on this measure later this week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The attorney for U-S House candidate Rita Hart says Hart’s decision to appeal her six-vote defeat in November’s election doesn’t set a bad precedent because she went first to a congressional committee. She could have pursued the question in the courts. The Hart campaign says it found 22 votes that should have been counted. It maintains Hart would have defeated Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks if the votes had been counted. An attorney for the winner says, “No amount of partisan spin can change the fact that the precedents of the House of Representatives required a contestant to first present her claims under state law.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans are backing a bill that would allow the state of Iowa to enforce the federal crime of knowingly hiring undocumented immigrants. The legislation would require Iowa businesses to use the E-Verify program to check the immigration status of new hires. It was advanced by a Senate committee Monday. Republican Senator Julian Garrett says his bill will even the playing field for employers. Business groups and immigrant advocates oppose the bill. They maintain that E-Verify can wrongly identify people as ineligible to work and the mandate would be a burden on Iowa business owners.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Don’t be misled by news stories about murder and mayhem. U-S News and World Report has conducted a study that reveals Des Moines is the second-safest place to live in America. Green Bay, Wisconsin was number one. The report looked at murder and property crimes based on population and F-B-I crime reports. Des Moines police passed on the store on the department’s Facebook page Monday, saying, “It takes a strong partnership between the department and our citizens to keep our neighborhoods safe.” Police say shootings in the city have steadily declined since 2018.