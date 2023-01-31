(Des Moines) -- A key senator is proposing new restrictions for commercially owned solar installations placed on farmland. Senate Ag Committee chairman Dan Zumbach says the goal is to establish limits on how close solar arrays may be to property lines, farm buildings and homes. Zumbach says most people in rural Iowa who live near solar panels don't like what they look like when they're placed in a pasture or corn field. Representatives for utilities and developers say requiring solar arrays to be 12-hundred feet from a residence of livestock facility would be a project killer. The Iowa Farm Bureau supports regulations for large-scale solar arrays, but warns the bill as currently written would prohibit farmers from reducing electricity costs by putting solar panels on barns or livestock confinements.
(Des Moines) -- A bill in the Iowa Senate would prevent the collection of up to 127 million dollars in property taxes and force local officials to make cuts in city and county budget plans. Last fall, Iowa Department of Revenue officials discovered a mistake in a 2021 state law caused the miscalculation of residential property taxes -- but local officials were only recently notified of the discrepancy and have been drafting local budgets based on the higher numbers. City and county officials are asking for a one year delay in redoing the calculations. Leaders from Iowa's larger cities say they'll otherwise be forced to quickly cut millions from budget plans that must be released for public input and finalized by March 31st. Republican Senator Dan Dawson supports giving local officials two more weeks to make those decisions, but Dawson says the residential property tax formula is going to be fixed this spring to prevent a tax increase on residential property. The bill is now eligible for debate in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
(Sioux City) -- A Sioux City Fire Department spokesman says it could take some time before they can determine the exact cause of a fire that destroyed a restaurant in a strip mall Sunday. Captain Ryan Collins says so much water was applied everything is now covered in ice. The roof of the Opa Time restaurant collapsed, so Collins says they had to pour water on from the outside to fight the fire. He says they believe something in the ceiling may've started the fire. An H&R Block office next door was damaged, but Collins says firewalls prevented more damage to other businesses in the mall. Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.
(Des Moines) -- Newly-elected Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says there's still a chance national party leaders will relent and let the Iowa Democratic Party's Caucuses go first in the 2024 presidential election. This weekend, the Democratic National Committee is scheduled to vote on a 2024 presidential campaign schedule that would prohibit Iowa Democrats from having Caucuses before any other state holds a Democratic primary. Hart says that is certainly not a done deal and national party leaders need to sure their decisions are practical. Hart, who was elected state party chair on Saturday, says the Caucuses are a tradition worth preserving and she's talking with people who've been working for the past two years to try to keep the Democrats' Caucuses first. The Republican National Committee ratified a plan this summer that keeps the Iowa G-O-P's Caucuses first as Republicans nominate a presidential candidate in 2024.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Ag Expo opens today (Tuesday) in Des Moines for its 103rd year, with a forecast economic impact of 19-million dollars over its three-day run. Katie Stien, with Catch Des Moines, says there will be more than 700 exhibitors traveling from 26 states and five Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services to farmers from across Iowa and the Midwest. Spanning more than seven acres, Stien says the expo is the third-largest indoor ag show in the country, featuring everything from tractors to tech. The event opens at 9 A-M and will draw an expected 18-thousand people through Thursday afternoon at the Iowa Events Center.