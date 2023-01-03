(Des Moines) -- Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though, as it's a "really complicated issue." Whitver says they're taking a "holistic look" to see what is the best long-term strategy for property taxes. He notes it's among the least popular forms of taxation, dating back many decades. In 1934, the Iowa Legislature enacted a statewide sales tax and a state income tax as property tax relief measures.
(Statewide) -- The Iowa Lottery plans to move to some more modern methods of payment for prizes in the new year. Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says paper checks had long been the standard but they're not used as much today. Neubauer says a working group in the organization studied the options and what Lottery customers want, namely, speed and convenience. She says cash payments won't go away, but they do plan to start using prepaid debit cards that allow retailers or Lottery offices to load the prize money onto the card. Retailers could pay prizes from 20 up to 600 dollars on the cards -- while lottery offices could use the prepaid debit cards for prizes from 20 up to five-thousand dollars.
(Muscatine) -- As soon as spring arrives, an eastern Iowa community will launch an ambitious home-building effort with plans to construct ten houses using 3-D printers. Charla Schafer, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, says they're eager to get started as the Mississippi River town needs more homes -- and residents -- but there simply aren't enough contractors and supplies to make it happen. Schafer says the foundation, exterior and interior walls can be 3-D printed. The ten houses should go up in as little as 28 hours, quite fast when compared to traditional construction, which often takes a month. Plus, the printed homes cost about 15-percent less as there's much less labor involved.
(Marcus) -- Some Iowa Christmas tree growers are concerned damage done by the drought could limit their supply in the next few years. Country Pines Farm owner, Justin Pritts, says last year’s lack of snow led to a loss of 100 fully grown Christmas trees at his operation in Marcus -- and he also lost around one third of the saplings this year to drought. Pritts says the farm may have to rely more on getting trees from places like Michigan and Wisconsin where drought isn’t as pervasive. Robin Miller, who runs T-and-S Christmas Tree Farm near Hawarden, says they usually lose around 25-percent of trees planted, but the drought pushed that number up to 90-percent. Miller says she’s especially worried about the supply of fir trees, which have taken the biggest hit. She fears she won’t be able to stock that popular tree type in the future following the drought losses.