(Washington, DC) -- The Biden administration is providing another 800 million dollars to support smaller-scale beef, pork, and poultry plants and is establishing a new tipline for whistleblowers from the meatpacking industry. U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the goal with this new batch of federal grants and loans is to invest in at least 15 small packing plants and to take steps to recruit and train new workers for the industry. Iowa Farm Bureau president Brent Johnson participated in the White House meeting. Johnson urged the president to work with Iowa's congressional delegation on a price transparency bill to ensure farmers are paid an honest price for their cattle, hogs, and poultry. Several of the Iowans who serve in the U.S. Senate and House said via Twitter that they were pleased to see the bipartisan bill was highlighted during Monday's summit.
(Omaha, NE) -- The monthly survey from Creighton University shows Iowa's economy made healthy gains during December and mirrored strong growth for the nine-state Midwest region. Creighton economist Ernie Goss says supply chain delays worsened during the last month of the year and the picture for the months ahead isn't very bright. Goss says more than half of the supply managers reported that the Omicron variant was slowing deliveries. The Creighton survey's wholesale inflation gauge for December dropped, but Goss says inflation in Iowa and the region remains at its highest levels in more than a quarter of a century.
(Washington, DC) -- The president recently signed a bill into law that provides for a memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D-C, honoring those who have fought in the global war on terrorism. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is one of the key supporters of the bill. Ernst is a combat veteran. She says anyone from the National Guard, reserves, or regular military who has been a part of the battle has been impacted. The National Park Service will work with the Global War on Terrorism Foundation to find a location for the memorial and then they will work out a design and the foundation will raise the funds to build it.
(Boone, IA) -- A 25-year-old man wanted for the November assault of a woman in Des Moines is being held in the Boone County Jail. Des Moines police announced the arrest of Ricardo Jeremiah Carroll Monday. Investigators say the victim was intentionally punched, kicked, choked, and burned for several hours. Carroll was arrested on a domestic violence charge in a separate case Saturday. Among the charges he faces in Polk County are attempted murder and two counts of willful injury.