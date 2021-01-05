(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday morning at a residence in Fort Dodge was able to identify one of the men involved. A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and it took off and ended up crashing after a pursuit. Police then took 29-year-old Tyler S. Rosburg into custody. Rosburg is charged with first-degree robbery and firearm possession by a felon. The other two suspects had not been identified. The condition of the man who was shot is not known.
(Undated) -- Sales of the Powerball and MegaMillions lotto tickets have slowed considerably during the pandemic -- but jackpots for both are now above 400 million dollars. Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says it's only the third time that's happened. Neubauer says it is feasible that someone could win both jackpots -- but the odds of that are one in 88 quadrillion. She says the odds are the same for every ticket that is purchased, so you have the same chance if you buy one or ten tickets. The MegaMillons drawing is tonight (Tuesday) and it has an estimated prize of more than 410 million. The Powerball drawing is Wednesday -- with an estimated jackpot of more than 432 million dollars.
(Undated) -- It’s been a good year for Big Ten Conference basketball so far this season. The Iowa Hawkeyes are among three conference teams ranked in the top 10 this week. The Hawkeyes come in at number five in the A-P poll and number seven in the coaches poll. Wisconsin and Michigan are also in the top 10. The first NET rankings from the N-C-A-A were also released Monday. They show 11 conference teams in the top 20. Only Penn State isn’t listed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- When Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds offers her Condition of the State address next Tuesday, she will be breaking tradition. Iowa governors have usually delivered the address the Tuesday morning after the Legislature opens its session. The governor’s office says, this time, the address will begin at 6:00 p-m January 12th in the House chambers. Governors use the annual speech to reveal their philosophical and budgetary vision for the state of Iowa.