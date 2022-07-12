(Kansas City, MO) -- The long-range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection. While large sections of Iowa have seen a few plentiful rain showers in recent days, Kluck says less precipitation is expected going forward over the next month. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is predicting runoff into the Missouri River system will be far below-normal through the end of the year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Public health officials in Iowa’s largest county have confirmed the second case of monkeypox in Iowa. According to a news release from the Polk County Health Department, the patient was likely infected during travel within the United States, is isolating, and receiving outpatient care. Iowa’s first case of monkeypox was confirmed on July First in an adult from north central Iowa. Public health officials say the virus does not spread easily and most who are contracting the virus in the U-S have had inmate, sexual contact with someone who has the virus. Monkeypox symptoms can first appear up to 21 days after an exposure, and can include a rash or lesions, enlarged lymph nodes and fever.
(Lake City, IA) -- A northwest Iowa community is the latest to adopt a curfew for children and teenagers. Lake City’s City Council made the move after recent vandalism to stop signs and streets and in the town square. Eric Wood, the city administrator for Lake City, says the new ordinance applies to everyone under the age of 18. The curfew runs from 12:30 A-M to Five A-M for anyone ages 16 and 17, and from Eleven P-M to Five A-M for those 15 years old or younger. Exceptions include minors accompanied by an adult, those returning from a school event, or if they’re on their own property.
(Burnsville, MN) -- As the world’s biggest online retailer celebrates its birthday today (Tuesday) and Wednesday with sales on a wide range of products, Iowans are warned to be doubly cautious before they double-click. Amazon’s two-day Prime Days event is compared to Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but Bao Vang at the Better Business Bureau says beware of phishing scams, misleading ads and lookalike websites. Vang says to read everything carefully, even on Amazon’s own sales, in case something seems too good to be true. While Amazon may be offering some good deals, Vang says online shopping can be risky. She warns Iowans to check the fine print on whatever it is they’re buying to make sure they’re actually paying for what they want and not a cheap knock-off.